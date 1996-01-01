20. Electrochemistry
Galvanic Cell
20. Electrochemistry Galvanic Cell
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
Under specific conditions, the cell potential E can be considered a standard cell potential E°. What are these conditions?
Under specific conditions, the cell potential E can be considered a standard cell potential E°. What are these conditions?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
At a standard temperature of 25°C, all reactants and products in the form of gases should have a partial pressure of 1 atm, solutions should have a concentration of 1 M, and liquids and solids should be in their pure form.
B
At a standard temperature of 0°C, all reactants and products only exist in the form of gases with a partial pressure of 1 atm.
C
At a standard pressure of 1 atm, all reactants only exist in the form of gases with a partial pressure of 1 atm and all products exist as liquids and solids in their pure form.
D
At a standard temperature of 25°C, all reactants and products only exist as solutions with a concentration of 1 M.