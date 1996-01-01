19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Spontaneous vs Nonspontaneous Reactions
19. Chemical Thermodynamics Spontaneous vs Nonspontaneous Reactions
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
There are two boxes containing five balls each. The balls are labeled from 1 to 5. One ball is drawn from each box. How many ways can the drawn balls get a sum of 4? Determine the most probable total.
There are two boxes containing five balls each. The balls are labeled from 1 to 5. One ball is drawn from each box. How many ways can the drawn balls get a sum of 4? Determine the most probable total.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
W4 = 3
Tmp = 6
Tmp = 6
B
W4 = 5
Tmp = 4
Tmp = 4
C
W4 = 2
Tmp = 5
Tmp = 5
D
W4 = 4
Tmp = 7
Tmp = 7