19. Chemical Thermodynamics
Spontaneous vs Nonspontaneous Reactions
25PRACTICE PROBLEM
Four boxes (1, 2, 3, and 4) of equal volume are distributed with ideal gas molecules. In how many ways can the following states be attained? Determine the entropy for each state using Boltzmann's equation.
(i) 3 molecules in box 1
(ii) 3 molecules randomly distributed among boxes 1, 2, 3, and 4
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(i) W = 3; S = 1.52×10−23 J/K
(ii) W = 12; S = 3.43×10−23 J/K
B
(i) W = 1; S = 0 J/K
(ii) W = 64; S = 5.74×10−23 J/K
C
(i) W = 4; S = 1.91×10−23 J/K
(ii) W = 81; S = 6.06×10−23 J/K
D
(i) W = 2; S = 9.57×10−24 J/K
(ii) W = 7; S = 2.69×10−23 J/K
