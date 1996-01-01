A 0.175 g sample of a specific semimetal M heated in air yielded the corresponding oxide MO 2 . The reaction required 17.50 mL of 0.550 M MnO 4 − when the oxide was dissolved in aqueous acid and titrated with KMnO 4 .

H 2 MO 3 (aq) + MnO 4 −(aq) → Mn2+(aq) + H 2 MO 4 (aq) (unbalanced)

Give the name of the semimetal M.