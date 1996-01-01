6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Balancing Redox Reactions: Acidic Solutions
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 0.175 g sample of a specific semimetal M heated in air yielded the corresponding oxide MO2. The reaction required 17.50 mL of 0.550 M MnO4− when the oxide was dissolved in aqueous acid and titrated with KMnO4.
H2MO3(aq) + MnO4−(aq) → Mn2+(aq) + H2MO4(aq) (unbalanced)
Give the name of the semimetal M.
A
Boron (B)
B
Arsenic (As)
C
Germanium (Ge)
D
Silicon (Si)