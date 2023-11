A bronze sample was subjected to preceding analysis. The reactions involved have the following unbalanced equations:

Sn2+(aq) + IO 3 −(aq) → I 2 (aq) + Sn4+(aq)

I 2 (aq) + S 2 O 3 2−(aq) → I−(aq) + S 4 O 6 2−(aq)