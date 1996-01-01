18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Solubility Product Constant: Ksp
72PRACTICE PROBLEM
If 75 mL of a solution made by dissolving 10.0 g of Ba(OH)2(Ksp = 5.0×10–3) in 300 mL of water was added to each of the beakers below, which beaker will a precipitate form? What is the identity of the precipitates that formed?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Only beaker (iv) will form a precipitate. The precipitate that will form is Ba(OH)2
B
Beaker (i) and beaker (ii) will form a precipitate. The precipitate that will form is Ba(OH)2 and NaOH
C
Beaker (iii) and beaker (iv) will form a precipitate. The precipitate that will form is Ba(OH)2 and BaBr2
D
Only beaker (iii) will form a precipitate. The precipitate that will form is Ba(OH)2