18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Solubility Product Constant: Ksp
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Solubility Product Constant: Ksp
71PRACTICE PROBLEM
Water chlorination is employed to disinfect public water supplies and swimming pools. The typical Cl- ion concentration is recommended to be around 1 ppm. Some water supplies contain lead that could react with these chlorine ions. If a chlorinated water sample has 0.5 ppm of Pb2+ ions, will a PbCl2 (Ksp = 1.17×10–5) precipitate form?
Water chlorination is employed to disinfect public water supplies and swimming pools. The typical Cl- ion concentration is recommended to be around 1 ppm. Some water supplies contain lead that could react with these chlorine ions. If a chlorinated water sample has 0.5 ppm of Pb2+ ions, will a PbCl2 (Ksp = 1.17×10–5) precipitate form?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
PbCl2 precipitate will form
B
PbCl2 precipitate will not form