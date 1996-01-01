10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
Valence Electrons of Elements
10. Periodic Properties of the Elements Valence Electrons of Elements
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the statement that best describes valence electrons.
Identify the statement that best describes valence electrons.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Valence electrons are inner shell electrons and don't participate in chemical bonding.
B
Valence electrons are paired electrons
C
Valence electrons are unpaired electrons
D
Valence electrons are outer shell electrons that participate in chemical bonding.