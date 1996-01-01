15. Chemical Kinetics
Rate Law
15. Chemical Kinetics Rate Law
53PRACTICE PROBLEM
Given the reaction
X + 3Y ⇌ Z
At 25°C, the rate of the reaction was measured using three different sets of initial concentrations. The measurements are shown in the table below:
a. Determine the rate law for the reaction
b. If [X] = 0.35 M and [Y] = 0.085 M, determine the initial rate of the reaction
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a. rate law =k[A][B]2, b. 3.79x10-3 M/s
B
a. rate law = k[A]2[B], b. 1.49x10-3 M/s
C
a. rate law = k[A][B] , b. 8.93x10-3 M/s
D
a. rate law = k[A]2[B] , b. 1.20x10-3 M/s