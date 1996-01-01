6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Osmolarity
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
The dissolution reaction shown below:
KMnO4 (s) → K+ (aq) + MnO4- (aq)
What are the concentrations of the two ions if the KMnO4 solution is 1.20 M.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.4 M K+ , 2.4 M MnO4-
B
1.20 M K+ , 1.20 M MnO4-
C
0.6 M K+ , 0.6 M MnO4-
D
1.20 M K+ , 0.6 M MnO4-