6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Osmolarity
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the concentration of SO42- in the following:
A) 0.230 M Na2SO4 solution
B) 0.120 M CaSO4 solution
C) 0.500 M Al2(SO4)3 solution
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
A) 0.115 M, B) 0.120 M, C) 1.00 M
B
A) 0.460 M, B) 0.0600 M, C) 0.250 M
C
A) 0.230 M, B) 0.120 M C) 1.50 M
D
a) 0.920 M, B) 0.180 M, C) 1.50 M