6. Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Redox Reactions
117PRACTICE PROBLEM
A voltaic cell initially consists of a 0.0250 M Mg/Mg2+ half-cell and a 1.32 M Ag/Ag+ half-cell. Calculate the cell potential when the Ag+ has already dropped to 3.18 V.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
[Mg2+] = 0.289 M, [Ag+] = 0.792 M
B
[Mg2+] = 0.189 M, [Ag+] = 0.591 M
C
[Mg2+] = 0.239 M, [Ag+] = 0.722 M
D
[Mg2+] = 0.164 M, [Ag+] = 0.697 M