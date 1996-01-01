17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Bronsted-Lowry Acids and Bases
PRACTICE PROBLEM
Choose the correct statement
A
The aqueous solution of CH3NH2 is acidic even though it does not have H+ ions because it can accept an H+
B
The aqueous solution of CH3NH2 is basic even though it does not have OH- ions because it can accept an H+
C
The aqueous solution of CH3NH2 is acidic even though it does not have OH- ions because it can accept an OH-
D
The aqueous solution of CH3NH2 is basic even though it does not have H+ ions because it can accept an OH-
E
None of the above