17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Bronsted-Lowry Acids and Bases
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the acid-base equation for each weak base. Show its ionization in water to produce OH-
a. PO43-
b. (CH3)2NH
c. CH3CH2NH2
