12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
MO Theory: Homonuclear Diatomic Molecules
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
If all the electrons in a substance are paired and it is weakly repelled by a magnetic field, is it paramagnetic or diamagnetic? Among the following substances, choose the molecules or ions with the previously described characteristics: N2+, O22–, B2–, C2+, F22+
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
diamagnetic; N2+, O22–, F22+
B
diamagnetic; N2+, B2–, C2+
C
diamagnetic; O22–, F22+
D
paramagnetic; N2+, B2–, F22+
E
paramagnetic; N2+, B2–, C2+
F
paramagnetic; O22–, F22+