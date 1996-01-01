8. Thermochemistry
Kinetic & Potential Energy
8. Thermochemistry Kinetic & Potential Energy
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 150-g baseball was thrown upward. At the apex of the throw, the ball is 31.0 m above the ground. Calculate the potential energy of the ball at the apex of the throw.
A 150-g baseball was thrown upward. At the apex of the throw, the ball is 31.0 m above the ground. Calculate the potential energy of the ball at the apex of the throw.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
30.26 J
B
45.57 J
C
58.11 J
D
65.31 J