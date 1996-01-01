10. Periodic Properties of the Elements
The Electron Configuration: Ions
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
For the following X ions, provide condensed ground-state electron configurations and indicate which ions have electron configurations identical to inert gases.
(a) Sc3+
(b) Li+
(c) O2−
(d) F−
(e) Ca2+
(f) V2+
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Sc3+ = [Ar] 3d1
Li+ = [He], Noble gas
O2− = [He] 2s2 2p6 = [Ne], Noble gas
F− = [He] 2s2 2p6 = [Ne], Noble gas
V2+ = [Ar] 3d3
Li+ = [He], Noble gas
O2− = [He] 2s2 2p6 = [Ne], Noble gas
F− = [He] 2s2 2p6 = [Ne], Noble gas
V2+ = [Ar] 3d3
B
Sc3+ = [Ar], Noble gas
Li+ = [He], Noble gas
O2− = [He] 2s2 2p6 = [Ne], Noble gas
F− = [He] 2s2 2p6 = [Ne], Noble gas
V2+ = [Ar] 3d3
Li+ = [He], Noble gas
O2− = [He] 2s2 2p6 = [Ne], Noble gas
F− = [He] 2s2 2p6 = [Ne], Noble gas
V2+ = [Ar] 3d3
C
Sc3+ = [Ar], Noble gas
Li+ = [He], Noble gas
O2− = [He] 2s2 2p6 = [Ne], Noble gas
F− = [He] 2s2 2p6 = [Ne], Noble gas
V2+ = [Ar] 3d1
Li+ = [He], Noble gas
O2− = [He] 2s2 2p6 = [Ne], Noble gas
F− = [He] 2s2 2p6 = [Ne], Noble gas
V2+ = [Ar] 3d1
D
Sc3+ = [Ar]4s1, Noble gas
Li+ = [He], Noble gas
O2− = [He] 2s2 2p6 = [Ne], Noble gas
F− = [He] 2s2 2p6 = [Ne], Noble gas
V2+ = [Ar] 3d3
Li+ = [He], Noble gas
O2− = [He] 2s2 2p6 = [Ne], Noble gas
F− = [He] 2s2 2p6 = [Ne], Noble gas
V2+ = [Ar] 3d3