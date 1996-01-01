15. Chemical Kinetics
Average Rate of Reaction
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the expression for the reaction rate using the change in concentration of each reactants and products.
Reaction: N2(g) + 3 H2(g) → 2 NH3(g)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Rate = Δ[N2]/Δt = 1/3 Δ[H2]/Δt = –1/2 Δ[NH3]/Δt
B
Rate = Δ[N2]/Δt = –Δ[H2]/Δt = 1/2 Δ[NH3]/Δt
C
Rate = Δ[N2]/Δt = Δ[H2]/Δt = Δ[NH3]/Δt
D
Rate = –Δ[N2]/Δt = –1/3 Δ[H2]/Δt = 1/2 Δ[NH3]/Δt