15. Chemical Kinetics
Average Rate of Reaction
15PRACTICE PROBLEM
Using the change in concentration of reactants and products, write the rate of reaction.
Reaction: 2 NO2(g) → N2O4(g)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Rate = –1/2 Δ[NO2]/Δt = Δ[N2O4]/Δt
B
Rate = 1/2 Δ[NO2]/Δt = –Δ[N2O4]/Δt
C
Rate = Δ[NO2]/Δt = Δ[N2O4]/Δt
D
Rate = –Δ[NO2]/Δt = –Δ[N2O4]/Δt