3. Chemical Reactions
Stoichiometry
3. Chemical Reactions Stoichiometry
45PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the balanced reaction for the reaction of aluminum sulfide with water producing aluminum hydroxide and hydrogen sulfide.
If 10.5 g of aluminum sulfide was allowed to react calculate the mass of aluminum hydroxide produced.
Write the balanced reaction for the reaction of aluminum sulfide with water producing aluminum hydroxide and hydrogen sulfide.
If 10.5 g of aluminum sulfide was allowed to react calculate the mass of aluminum hydroxide produced.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
8.9 g
B
10.9 g
C
11.2 g
D
9.5 g