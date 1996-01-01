7. Gases
Kinetic Molecular Theory
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
You have two 5 L sealed containers at 400 K: one contains 3.0 mol of He while the other contains 3.0 mol of N2. Which gas will have a higher average velocity?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
He will have the higher average velocity.
B
N2 will have the higher average velocity.
C
He and N2 will have the same average velocity.
D
Cannot be determined.