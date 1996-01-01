7. Gases
Kinetic Molecular Theory
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which conditions increases the likelihood of a gas deviating from ideal behavior?
I. low pressure or high temperature
II. polar molecules
III. nonpolar molecules
IV. high pressure or low temperature
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
I and II
B
II and IV
C
III and IV
D
I and III