12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
MO Theory: Heteronuclear Diatomic Molecules
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory MO Theory: Heteronuclear Diatomic Molecules
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Determine the valence atomic orbitals of I and Cl involved in the construction of the MOs for ICl, an interhalogen compound, assuming it has molecular orbitals similar to the homonuclear diatomic molecule of F2
Determine the valence atomic orbitals of I and Cl involved in the construction of the MOs for ICl, an interhalogen compound, assuming it has molecular orbitals similar to the homonuclear diatomic molecule of F2
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Cl: 3s, 3px, 3py
I: 5s, 5px, 5py
I: 5s, 5px, 5py
B
Cl: 3px, 3py, 3pz
I: 5px, 5py, 5pz
I: 5px, 5py, 5pz
C
Cl: 3s, 3px, 3py, 3pz
I: 4d, 5s, 5px, 5py, 5pz
I: 4d, 5s, 5px, 5py, 5pz
D
Cl: 3s, 3px, 3py, 3pz
I: 5s, 5px, 5py, 5pz
I: 5s, 5px, 5py, 5pz