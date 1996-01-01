12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory
12. Molecular Shapes & Valence Bond Theory MO Theory: Heteronuclear Diatomic Molecules
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
The molecular orbital diagram shown below belongs to an interhalogen compound, bromine chloride (BrCl). Assuming that the molecular orbitals of interhalogen compounds are analogous to diatomic halogen molecules (such as Cl2 or Br2), determine the number of electrons that occupy this molecular orbital.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2 electrons
B
0 electrons
C
1 electron
D
3 electrons