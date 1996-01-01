8. Thermochemistry
Constant-Volume Calorimetry
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write a balanced equation for the complete combustion of linoleic acid (C18H32O2) which is a polyunsaturated omega-6 fatty acid found in olive oil. Assume that the water produced is in liquid phase.
Calculate the standard enthalpy of combustion in kJ/mol and the caloric content of linoleic acid in Cal/g.
ΔHf C18H32O2 = -634.7kJ/mol
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-43,961 kJ/mol, 1.69 cal/g
B
-4,396 kJ/mol, 169.3 cal/g
C
11.02 kJ/mol, 9.39 cal/g
D
-11,021.1 kJ/mol, 9.39 cal/g