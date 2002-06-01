1. Intro to General Chemistry
Dimensional Analysis
1. Intro to General Chemistry Dimensional Analysis
58PRACTICE PROBLEM
At atmospheric pressure and -2°C, there are 7.89x1021 atoms per liter of gaseous helium atoms. Helium has a radius of 140 pm. Determine the fraction of space occupied by the helium atoms.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1/6.02x1023
B
1/8
C
1/140
D
1/11026