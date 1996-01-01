Oxygen binds with hemoglobin found in our blood via the following equilibrium reaction:

HbH+(aq) + O 2 (aq) ⇌ HbO 2 (aq) + H+(aq)

where Hb is hemoglobin. Since this reaction is pH sensitive, normal human blood has a controlled pH range of 7.35 to 7.45. Which of the following statements is correct?

a. If the pH of blood is too low, there will be less HbO 2, and the capacity of hemoglobin to carry oxygen will decrease.

b. If the pH of blood is too high, there will be less HbO 2, and the capacity of hemoglobin to carry oxygen will decrease.

c. If the pH of blood is too low, there will be less HbO 2, and the capacity of hemoglobin to carry oxygen will increase.

d. None of the above