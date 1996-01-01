16. Chemical Equilibrium
Le Chatelier's Principle
16. Chemical Equilibrium Le Chatelier's Principle
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
How does increasing the temperature affect the following reaction at equilibrium?
N2O(g) + 3 H2(g) ⇌ N2H4(l) + H2O(l) ΔH = -317 kJ
How does increasing the temperature affect the following reaction at equilibrium?
N2O(g) + 3 H2(g) ⇌ N2H4(l) + H2O(l) ΔH = -317 kJ
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It decreases the yield of N2H4.
B
It increases the yield of N2H4.
C
It does not affect the yield of N2H4.