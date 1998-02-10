21. Nuclear Chemistry
Rate of Radioactive Decay
29PRACTICE PROBLEM
Mercury-203 is a synthetic radioisotope of mercury that undergoes beta decay to thallium-203. The half-life of mercury-203 has been found to be 46.6 days. Calculate the value of its decay constant.
Express your answer in inverse days.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.98×10-3 d-1
B
1.49×10-2 d-1
C
2.48×10-4 d-1
D
1.49×10-3 d-1