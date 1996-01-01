8. Thermochemistry
Formation Equations
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Write the formation equation for CH4 from the standard states of its elements and give its standard enthalpy of formation
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
C (g) + 2 H2 (g) → CH4 (g) ΔH°f = -74,850 kJ/mol
B
C (s) + 2 H2 (g) → CH4 (g) ΔH°f = -74,850 kJ/mol
C
C (s) + H2 (g) → CH4 (s) ΔH°f = -74,850 kJ/mo
D
C (s) + 4 H (g) → CH4 (g) ΔH°f = -74,850 kJ/mol