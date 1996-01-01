13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Crystalline Solids
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Crystalline Solids
28PRACTICE PROBLEM
Considering the electronegativities of the elements, rank the following extrinsic (doped) semiconductors from the least conductive to the most conductive.
In0.25Ga0.75P, In0.70Ga0.30P, In0.50Ga0.50P
Considering the electronegativities of the elements, rank the following extrinsic (doped) semiconductors from the least conductive to the most conductive.
In0.25Ga0.75P, In0.70Ga0.30P, In0.50Ga0.50P
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
In0.25Ga0.75P < In0.50Ga0.50P < In0.70Ga0.30P
B
In0.70Ga0.30P < In0.25Ga0.75P < In0.50Ga0.50P
C
In0.25Ga0.75P < In0.70Ga0.30P < In0.50Ga0.50P
D
In0.70Ga0.30P < In0.50Ga0.50P < In0.25Ga0.75P