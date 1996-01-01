13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Crystalline Solids
13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces Crystalline Solids
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
Indium antimonide (InSb) is used in thermal imaging sensors and infrared detectors. InSb has a band gap of 16.4 kJ/mol. Is InSb expected to be an insulator, conductor, or semiconductor? With what group 4A element, do you expect InSb to be isoelectronic with?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Conductor; Sn
B
Semiconductor; Sn
C
Insulator: Ge
D
Insulator; Sn