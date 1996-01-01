2. Atoms & Elements
Atomic Theory
2. Atoms & Elements Atomic Theory
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Identify the statement that follows Dalton's atomic theory. Explain.
a. Water is formed when hydrogen and oxygen combine in a 1:2.5 ratio.
b. Copper can be made from iron atoms.
c. All atoms of zinc has the same mass and properties.
d. Carbon and nitrogen atoms have different physical properties but have identical chemical properties.
