3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A sample of water (H2O) that weighs 1.0 g decomposed into 0.111 g H and 0.889 g O. Another sample of a different compound decomposes into 0.059 g of H and 0.236 g of O. Identify the empirical formula of the other compound based on Dalton's atomic theory.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
HO
B
H3O
C
H2O2
D
HO2