18. Aqueous Equilibrium
Intro to Buffers
18. Aqueous Equilibrium Intro to Buffers
40PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the titration of 0.2011 g of an unknown monoprotic acid, 25.3 mL of 0.0650 M KOH solution was used to reach the endpoint. When the volume of the base added is 12.65 mL, the pH of the solution is 4.20. Determine the Ka for the acid.
In the titration of 0.2011 g of an unknown monoprotic acid, 25.3 mL of 0.0650 M KOH solution was used to reach the endpoint. When the volume of the base added is 12.65 mL, the pH of the solution is 4.20. Determine the Ka for the acid.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.2×10–6
B
6.7×10–6
C
3.5×10–5
D
6.3×10–5