8. Thermochemistry
Nature of Energy
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
The human heart produces 4680 J of energy in an hour. Assume that this energy can be used to light a fluorescent lamp. For how many minutes, is this energy sufficient to light a 25 W fluorescent lamp? (1 W = 1 J/s)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.2 min
B
3.1 min
C
1.5 min
D
2.8 min