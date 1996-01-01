8. Thermochemistry
Nature of Energy
8. Thermochemistry Nature of Energy
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
The amount of heat needed to increase 1.0 lb of water's temperature by 1.0 °F is measured in British thermal unit (BTU). A Quad is 1015 BTU. How many joules are in a Quad?
The amount of heat needed to increase 1.0 lb of water's temperature by 1.0 °F is measured in British thermal unit (BTU). A Quad is 1015 BTU. How many joules are in a Quad?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.9x103 J/Quad
B
1.1x1018 J/Quad
C
9.5x10-18 J/Quad
D
3.4x1018 J/Quad