1. Intro to General Chemistry
Significant Figures
1. Intro to General Chemistry Significant Figures
30PRACTICE PROBLEM
The percentage of water in a sample is determined by performing the following steps
Step 1: weigh the sample
Step 2: heat the sample to evaporate the water
Step 3: cool sample to room temperature
Step 4: reweigh the remaining sample
This procedure is performed on an unknown hydrate salt. Which condition lowers the measured percentage of water?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
re-weigh salt before cooling to room temperature
B
heating the salt in a closed container
C
both a and b
D
neither a nor b