The atomic masses for each element in trichloroacetic acid (CCl 3 CO 2 H) are Cl = 35.4527 ± 0.0006, C = 12.0106 ± 0.0010, H = 1.00798 ± 0.00014, and O = 15.9990 ±0.0008. Calculate the error for the molar mass of trichloroacetic acid.