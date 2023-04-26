A skeleton of a species is found to have a carbon-14 decay rate of 1.15 disintegrations per minute per gram of carbon (1.15 dis/min•gC). A carbon gathered from a living species has a rate of 18.5 disintegrations per minute per gram of carbon (18.5 dis/min•gC). If the half-life of carbon-14 is 5730 years, calculate the age of the skeleton.