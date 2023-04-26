21. Nuclear Chemistry
Rate of Radioactive Decay
26PRACTICE PROBLEM
The initial decay rate of a sample of Ac-224 is 2.50×105/s. If the half-life of Ac-224 is 2.78 hours, calculate the time it will take for the decay rate to fall to 1.50×103/s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
20.5 hours
B
14.2 hours
C
18.7 hours
D
5.11 hours