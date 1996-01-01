15. Chemical Kinetics
Average Rate of Reaction
15. Chemical Kinetics Average Rate of Reaction
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
The data below shows the rate of disappearance of AB in the following reaction:
AB + CD → AC + BD
Is the average rate between t = 72.0 min and t = 288.0 min greater than the average rate between t = 36.0 min and t = 144.0 min?
The data below shows the rate of disappearance of AB in the following reaction:
AB + CD → AC + BD
Is the average rate between t = 72.0 min and t = 288.0 min greater than the average rate between t = 36.0 min and t = 144.0 min?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The average rate between t = 72.0 min and t = 288.0 min is greater than the average rate between t = 36.0 min and t = 144.0 min.
B
The average rate between t = 72.0 min and t = 288.0 min is smaller than the average rate between t = 36.0 min and t = 144.0 min.
C
The average rate between t = 72.0 min and t = 288.0 min is equal to the average rate between t = 36.0 min and t = 144.0 min.