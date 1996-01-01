13. Liquids, Solids & Intermolecular Forces
Body Centered Cubic Unit Cell
Body Centered Cubic Unit Cell
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Lithium has body-centered cubic structure and has a density of 0.534 g/mL which is much less than water. This means that it should float on water which has a density of approximately 1 g/mL at room temperature. Calculate the density of Li if the structure was a cubic close-packed structure and identify if it would still float on water.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.580 g/mL, it will still float
B
0.753 g/mL, it will still float
C
0.893 g/mL, it will not float
D
1.21 g/mL, it will not float