3. Chemical Reactions
Balancing Chemical Equations
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a bomb calorimeter with a total heat capacity of 12.6 kJ/°C, a 7.89 g sample of benzophenone (C13H10O) was burned. From 26 °C, the temperature of the calorimeter and its contents became 28 °C. What is the balanced chemical equation for the reaction that occurred inside the bomb calorimeter?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2 C13H10O (s) + 30 O2 (g) → 26 CO2 (g) + 10 H2O (g)
B
C13H10O (s) + 16 O2 (g) → 26 CO2 (g) + 10 H2O (g)
C
C13H10O (s) + 15 O2 (g) → 13 CO2 (g) + 5 H2O (g)
D
2 C13H10O (s) + 15 O2 (g) → 13 CO2 (g) + 10 H2O (g)