3. Chemical Reactions
Balancing Chemical Equations
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
N2 and H2 combine to produce N2H4 (N spheres are blue, H spheres are white). This reaction is shown in the image below.
If the correct number of N2 molecules involved in this reaction is not shown, how many molecules of N2 should be shown in the left (reactants) box to produce the number of N2H4 molecules in the right (products) box?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5
B
6
C
7
D
10