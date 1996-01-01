N 2 and H 2 combine to produce N 2 H 4 (N spheres are blue, H spheres are white). This reaction is shown in the image below.

If the correct number of N 2 molecules involved in this reaction is not shown, how many molecules of N 2 should be shown in the left (reactants) box to produce the number of N 2 H 4 molecules in the right (products) box?