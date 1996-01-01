17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
17. Acid and Base Equilibrium Acids Introduction
61PRACTICE PROBLEM
Among H2Te, H2Se, H3As, or H3Sb, which is the strongest binary acid? Which is the weakest? Why?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The strongest acid is H3Sb and the weakest acid is H2Se because the acid strength for a binary acid (HX) increases as the size of X decreases.
B
The strongest acid is H2Te and the weakest acid is H3As because the acid strength for a binary acid (HX) increases as the size of X increases.
C
The strongest acid is H3As and the weakest acid is H2Te because the acid strength for a binary acid (HX) increases as the size of X decreases.
D
The strongest acid is H2Se and the weakest acid is H3Sb because the acid strength for a binary acid (HX) increases as the size of X increases.