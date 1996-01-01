17. Acid and Base Equilibrium
Acids Introduction
62PRACTICE PROBLEM
Equal volumes of three HA (A = X, Y, Z) aqueous acid solutions are represented by the following image. Note that water molecules have been removed from the images to improve clarity.
Identify the strongest acid.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
HX is the strongest acid
B
HY is the strongest acid
C
HZ is the strongest acid
D
All of the acids have equal strength.