14. Solutions
Henry's Law Calculations
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
Carbon monoxide is one of the toxic substances that can be found in water. CO has a solubility of 9.85 x10-4 M at 25°C, 1 atm. Calculate Henry's law constant for CO in water.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.89 x10-4 mol/L-atm
B
1.54 x10-4 mol/L-atm
C
9.85 x10-4 mol/L-atm
D
7.19 x10-4 mol/L-atm