14. Solutions
Henry's Law Calculations
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
The solubility of CO2 in blood at standard atmospheric pressure of 1.0 atm and at a temperature of 37 °C is 1.026 g/L. If the air is approximately 0.030 mol % CO2, calculate the solubility of CO2 from the air in blood at a depth of 200 ft in water where the external pressure is 6.90 atm
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.3 M
B
0.59 M
C
0.16 M
D
0.34 M