2. Atoms & Elements
Periodic Table: Element Symbols
2. Atoms & Elements Periodic Table: Element Symbols
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Choose the periodic group that has the same first letter of the element symbol and element name.
i. Group 1A
ii. Group 2A
iii. Group 3A
iv. Group 4A
v. Group 5A
Choose the periodic group that has the same first letter of the element symbol and element name.
i. Group 1A
ii. Group 2A
iii. Group 3A
iv. Group 4A
v. Group 5A
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i. & ii.
B
ii. & iii.
C
iii. & iv.
D
iv. & v.